Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India

News18.com

First published: April 2, 2018, 7:04 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
Lakhs of Dalit protesters came out on the streets against the Supreme Court’s verdict diluting the SC/ST Act. Here’s a look at the pan-India protest, which turned violent in some places.
Five people have died in Gwalior, Morena and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, one person has died due to police firing in Alwar, Rajasthan, and one person has died in Muzaffarnaga, Uttar Pradesh, as protests against the Supreme Court's judgment on SC/ST act turned violent in most of the northern states. In Punjab's Firozpur, protesters openly brandished swords during the protests, while cars in UP were set ablaze
Watch: BHARAT BANDH EXPLAINER: WHY DALITS TOOK TO THE STREETS IN PROTEST
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More