Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards

Jan 22, 2019

India skipper Virat Kohli, who had a remarkable run in the year 2018, on Tuesday became the first cricketer in history to win the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year. Kohli exploits on the field also won him the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the year, besides being crowned as the captain of ICC's Test and ODI team of the year 2018. It's the first time any player has won these three major ICC awards together.