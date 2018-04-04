Video Wall

Vivo IPL: Aditya Tare Heaps Praise on Skipper Rohit Sharma

First published: April 4, 2018, 8:51 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
After spending couple of seasons away from the franchise, wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare is back with Mumbai Indians after the defending champions bought his services for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. In an exclusive conversation with Cricketnext, Tare revealed his aspirations for the upcoming season and he also lavished praise on skipper Rohit Sharma
