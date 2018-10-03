Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Days After Earthquake Killed Over 1,200 People

A Volcano On Indonesian Island Of Sulawesi Erupted On October 2

It Spewed A Thick Column Of Ash As High As 4,000 Metres Into The Sky. Eruption Of Mount Soputan Happens Days After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Struck Palu. Mount Soputan Is About 900km North-East Of The Quake-Ravaged Area. Called Indonesia’s Deadliest Natural Disasters, It’s Killed Over 1,300 People, Displaced over 60,000 people in Central Sulawesi. Reports Suggest Volcanic Activity Has Increased In Recent Weeks. Authorities Have Ordered People To Stay Away From The Vicinity

