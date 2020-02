Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review – Adding Petrol Punch to Luxury SUV

Just before the year 2019 ended, Volvo introduced their first ever petrol engine in a small luxury car in the form of Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design. The new model gets all the bells and whistles from the Volvo brand and that too under Rs 40 Lakh. But how good is this new petrol engine to drive, we find in our of Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design test drive review. #Volvo #VolvoXC40 #VolvoCars