Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads

News18 travelled with the Bakarwals through the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir. The lives of the nomadic tribe have changed post the rape and murder of an 8-year-old from the community. Watch the video to go on a journey with these Bakarwals.

News18.com

First published: July 4, 2018, 6:28 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
