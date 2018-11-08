Video Wall

Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time

Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time

War Of Words On Demonetization's Second Anniversary

November 8th marked two years of the demonetization move. This single decision by the Prime Minister has not just altered the course of India’s economic march but also proved to be the most controversial till date under Modi.

News18.com

First published: November 8, 2018, 10:21 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
November 8th marked two years of the demonetization move. This single decision by the Prime Minister has not just altered the course of India’s economic march but also proved to be the most controversial till date under Modi. On the second anniversary, politicians on social media and otherwise had much to say about the successes and failures of the move. Have a look at the war of words.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...