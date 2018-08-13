Waste Dumping Menace in Delhi-NCR and Way Out of It

Delhi produces 10,000 tonnes of waste everyday. About 78% of the waste Delhites dump is thrown as garbage on the roadside or in open plots. Delhi is facing an "emergency situation" due to mountains of garbage: Supreme Court. 2000 tonnes of waste reaches landfills in the city daily. To deal with the growing waste problem, the Noida Development Authority has setup six compost plants in the city. The compost machines are located in sector 15A, Sector 82, Sector 8, Sector 93 and Sector 30.