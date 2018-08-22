Video Wall

Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow

People in Lucknow are preparing to celebrate an eco-friendly Bakrid by cutting cakes with a goat image. A buyer at a bakery says, “The custom of sacrificing an animal on Bakrid is not right. I appeal to everyone to celebrate the festival by cutting a cake instead of an animal.”

First published: August 22, 2018, 9:19 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
