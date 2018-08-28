Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport

On her return from Indonesia where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to bag an Asiad gold, the grappler exchanged rings with her long time boyfriend, Somvir Rathi, outside the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, in the presence of family and friends. It also happened to be Vinesh’s 24th birthday.