Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina declared that her government was scrapping quotas in Govt. jobs. Hasina’s decision came after student protests spread across the nation like wildfire.Bangladesh provides quotas for women, tribal communities and ethnic minorities. On Sunday, student protests began against the state policy. In Dhaka, mobs of students blocked major roads and brought traffic to a standstill. Police was deployed to keep the protests from getting violent. Over 100 students in Dhaka were injured by tear gas shells. The PM said the quota system would be abolished since “students do not want it”. An annoyed Sheikh Hasina said, “they have demonstrated enough protests, now let them return home”.
