Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public

The Iconic Signature Bridge on Yamuna at Wazirabad is now open for public. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the state of art Signature Bridge on 4th November 2018. The approaches on Eastern side (1.8 Km Long) and western side (1.5 km long Flyover on Outer Ring Road)of the bridge as well as a dedicated cycle track have been completed long back and have already been opened to traffic in phases. Thus the components of overall project that are independent of bridge are already in use by the public. The Main Bridge (Cable Stayed) over river Yamuna is also completed now to take the traffic and will be dedicated to public immediately after its inauguration.