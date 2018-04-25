Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'

Canon has announced the EOS M50 in India as its latest mirrorless camera for still and video content specifically catered for social media. Powered by the new DIGIC 8 image processor for an enhanced image quality, the camera comes equipped with 4K movie shooting ability and an improved dual pixel CMOS AF. Here is a look at what Canon EOS M50 has to offer.
