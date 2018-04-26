Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750

Video Wall

First published: April 26, 2018, 4:50 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the all-new GSX-S750 in India at a price tag of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Taking design inspiration from the bigger Suzuki GSX-S1000 and borrowing the popular K5 engine from the 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750, the latest GSX-S750 has a lot of expectations to live up to. We find out how it fares.
