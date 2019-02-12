Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar

Indian Army on Monday performed 'Fire Power and Manoeuvre Exercise' at KK Ranges near Ahmednagar. The military event was organised under the guidance of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACCandS) and the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC). The display of fire power and manoeuvre showcased mechanised forces' capabilities, proficiency and operational preparedness. ACCandS and MIRC are the premier establishments of Indian Mechanised Forces which are headed by Major General Praveen Dixit and Brigadier VS Verma.