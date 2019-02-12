English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Watch: How Indian Army Displayed Its Proficiency & Operational Preparedness In Ahmednagar

Feb 12, 2019 06:34 PM IST India India
Share

Indian Army on Monday performed 'Fire Power and Manoeuvre Exercise' at KK Ranges near Ahmednagar. The military event was organised under the guidance of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACCandS) and the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC). The display of fire power and manoeuvre showcased mechanised forces' capabilities, proficiency and operational preparedness. ACCandS and MIRC are the premier establishments of Indian Mechanised Forces which are headed by Major General Praveen Dixit and Brigadier VS Verma.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram