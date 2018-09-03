Video Wall

Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Various places, especially in Mumbai and Pune witness the famous dahi handi ritual where a human pyramid is constructed to break an earthen pot containing curd. Watch the video to see this year's celebrations.

First published: September 3, 2018, 3:22 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
