Watch: Mantra aka Aladdin’s Genie Grants Wishes in a Musical Way

Playing Genie in Disney’s upcoming Musical - Aladdin, the Broadway show, RJ turned VJ turned actor Mantra spoke exclusively to News18 about his iconic role.



‘I believe, I didn't choose the genie, the genie chose me. I think a couple of years earlier if this character would've come to me, I don't think I would have been able to do justice to it but I think I'm now absolutely at the right time of my life, of my career to play this iconic character,’ Mantra said.



Speaking about the changing phase of theatre in India, he said that theatre is changing. ‘The way the grand musicals are making their way in India now, may it be 'Beauty and the Beast' which happened last year and now Disney India's Aladdin, it's a kind of a culture that theatre has not seen and India deserves that sort of a culture,’ he added.



