Watch: Maruti Suzuki's Japan India Institute of Manufacturing

JIM, Mehsana is a ITI offering technical, NCVT approved, training in eight trades related to automobiles manufacturing. These skill programs include Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Auto Body Repair, Mechanic Auto Body Painting and Driver cum Mechanic. Additionally, JIM, Mehsana offers a course on Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes to its students. The curriculum of the Japanese Manufacturing Practices and Processes course is developed by AOTS, Japan under guidance of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan. This specially designed training module covers important Japanese soft-skills like Kaizen, 5S, and 3G.