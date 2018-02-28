Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious

Stars from the upcoming flick Veerey Ki Wedding, recently paid a visit to News18 HQ. So, Badsha Ray caught up with Jimmy Shergill and asked the question, nation has been dying to know and that is "why does Jimmy never find love in a movie"? Plus, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were all praises for each other but because of a reason. What is that reason? Also what is the best and the worst memory they have of a wedding? To find out watch this interview now!





Creatives: Sameer K Rai

Frames: Ayushmaan Chawla