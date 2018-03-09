Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija

India's favourite Bhabhi Ma, Renuka Shahane is making a comeback to the silver screen after 18 years! So, Badsha Ray caught up with the cast of 3 Storeys and had a fun conversation with the cast including Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija and Producer Priya Sreedharan about their characters in the film. Plus, there was a surprise task for the crew at the end. Watch Now!