Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta

Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta hits the screen on May 4. The movie has created quite a buzz with Rajkummar Rao portraying the role of dreaded terrorist Omar Sheikh. As intense as the character may be, Rajkummar Rao and Director Hansal Mehal decided to do away with their serious veneer and space out with Badsha. We asked Rajkummar all sorts of questions from building a six pack body to taking a dig at those who typecast him of being a 'serious' guy, he bared it all. So, hop in and space out with News18.com. Also, don't forget to Like, Share and Subscribe to our channel.