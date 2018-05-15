Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Video Wall

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka

News18.com

First published: May 15, 2018, 10:20 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka but fell 9 seats short of a majority and the Congress dramatically backed third-placed rival JD(S) for a post-poll alliance to take on the saffron party’s show of power in the southern state.
