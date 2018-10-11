Video Wall

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman on #MeToo

Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification

Shashi Tharoor on October 10 again left Twitterati amused after coining a new and nearly unpronounceable word - floccinaucinihilipilification.

First published: October 11, 2018, 9:19 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor on October 10 again left Twitterati amused after coining a new and nearly unpronounceable word - floccinaucinihilipilification - while describing his book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now watch people trying to pronounce this word.
