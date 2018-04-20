Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature

Quin Smart Helmets... . . When it comes to helmets, there are several kinds meant for several types of riders. But what if there was a helmet that was ‘smarter’ than the others? Quin Helmet aims to be just that. We find out more about it.

News18.com

First published: April 20, 2018, 8:28 AM IST | Updated: 25 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Quin Smart Helmets...
.
.
When it comes to helmets, there are several kinds meant for several types of riders. But what if there was a helmet that was ‘smarter’ than the others? Quin Helmet aims to be just that. We find out more about it.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More