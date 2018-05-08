Video Wall

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Watch: Raga In Dreamland, A Hilarious Take On Rahul Gandhi’s Latest Dream

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he is “willing” to become the Prime Minister if his party emerges victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

CNN-News18

First published: May 8, 2018, 10:31 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he is “willing” to become the Prime Minister if his party emerges victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Watch our in-house cartoonist Neelabh’s hilarious take on Rahul’s comment.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More