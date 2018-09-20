Video Wall

Watch: Raipur Devotees Go Eco-Friendly, Make Ganpati Idol of Grains and Waste Newspapers

In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a statue of elephant-headed Lord Ganesha has been made using 11 types of grains for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The eco-friendly Lord Ganesha has also been made by using 51 kilograms of waste newspapers. Interestingly, there are two mice standing in front of the statue. One has been named as the news reporter and the other as the cameraman, holding a camera.

First published: September 20, 2018, 3:17 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
