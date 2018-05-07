Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

114 people have been killed in Kashmir in 2018. 53 militants, 33 civilians, 14 policemen and 13 army men killed this year.

First published: May 7, 2018, 8:45 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
114 people have been killed in Kashmir in 2018. 53 militants, 33 civilians, 14 policemen and 13 army men killed this year. The latest incident of violence in Shopian where 5 terrorists were killed . 5 civilians died in clashes with security forces in Kulgam. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder and Kashmiri University Assistant Professor Muhammad Rafi Bhat killed
