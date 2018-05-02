Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning

Mocking the Chief Minister of Karnataka for contesting from 2 seats – PM Modi took on Siddaramiah in his first election rally– however- the Chief Minister was not having any of it and hit right back. the war which started during the campaign speech has been taken to the social media by Siddaramaiah. who will win the battle would only be clear on 15th may but the ring side view of the fight is increasingly getting interesting.