Watch: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty Reveal Hilarious Times They Embarrassed Themselves

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty who visited Delhi to promote Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi spoke to News18.com not just about their film, but also how actors are gaining appreciation by taking up challenges roles. Interestingly, they showed no qualms in reacting to a couple of awkward situations which we felt they would have faced as stars.