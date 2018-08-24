Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty Reveal Hilarious Times They Embarrassed Themselves

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty who visited Delhi to promote Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi spoke to News18.com not just about their film, but also how actors are gaining appreciation by taking up challenges roles. Interestingly, they showed no qualms in reacting to a couple of awkward situations which we felt they would have faced as stars.

News18.com

First published: August 24, 2018, 2:32 PM IST | Updated: 36 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty who visited Delhi to promote Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi spoke to News18.com not just about their film, but also how actors are gaining appreciation by taking up challenges roles. Interestingly, they showed no qualms in reacting to a couple of awkward situations which we felt they would have faced as stars.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...