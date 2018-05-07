Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dust and hail storms across 13 states and 2 Union Territories. But this is more than just a rainy weather forecast. From concerns over loss of property and life to crop damage and agrarian crises, News18.com delves into what’s at stake with the erratic weather pattern.



Scattered rainfall, thunder-like squall, even hail is likely to occur over the next 24 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. This comes a day after a dust storm, with winds hitting speeds of 69 km/hr, killed over 100 people in northern India.