Watch: Taj Mahal In Danger Of Discolouration

India's Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to take urgent steps to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution. Insect dung is also reportedly changing the colour of its marble from a shining white to shades of brown and green. Environmental lawyer MC Mehta has petitioned the Supreme Court in the matter. Swarms of insects breeding in the polluted Yamuna river are threatening the intricate inlay work at Taj Mahal. They leave green and black patches of waste on its walls.This exacerbates the discolouration because of air pollution