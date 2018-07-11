Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission

Thailand's Navy SEALs released a video on Wednesday showing the daring rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks.

First published: July 11, 2018, 10:30 PM IST | Updated: 22 hours ago
Thailand's Navy SEALs released a video on Wednesday showing the daring rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks.The boys endured dives in zero visibility lasting up to half an hour. In places, they were put into harnesses and high-lined across rocky caverns, according to a rescuer involved in the operation
