Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos

A tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.The supervisor of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary's rhino census says there are now 102 living in the park, up from 93 during the last count, in 1993.Six rhinos have been poached in Pobitora since 2012, officials said, and 20 died of natural causes.All of the world's five rhino species are under constant threat from poachers who sell their horns on black markets, often in countries where rhino horn is believed to increase male potency.