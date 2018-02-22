Watch Video : Baaghi 2 Trailer's Honest Reaction

Video Wall

Badsha Ray

First published: February 22, 2018, 7:57 PM IST | Updated: February 22, 2018
The trailer of the much awaited Baaghi 2 is here and as promised Tiger Shroff is in a full-fledged action mood in the film. This is a sequel to the 2015 hit film, Baaghi.
Here's our honest reaction to the power-packed trailer of Baaghi 2.
The trailer sees Tiger kicking and punching in every frame. The film also sees Deepak Dobriyal, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateek Babbar in interesting roles. There's a lot of angst and anger in the film as Tiger tries to help his college sweetheart find her kidnapped child.
Baaghi 2 features Disha Patani alongside Tiger Shroff after being paired up for a music video. The pairing has already created immense buzz among the audience, who are waiting to see the duo share the screen space once again.

