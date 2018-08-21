Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first India women's wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asiad. She beat China’s Sun Yanan. Her uncle is Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler on whom Dangal, the film was based. Her cousins Geeta and Babita have won gold in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games. She had suffered a knee injury during the Olympics, after which she came back stronger.