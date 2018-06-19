Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

The BJP decided to pull out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The move comes only few days after the Union minister of home affairs, Rajnath Singh, announced an end to the ceasefire in the Kashmir Valley, which was instituted for the month of Ramzan. Mufti began her press conference by raising the issue of Article 370, under which the state enjoys a special status, and said "...we have safeguarded Article 370 and 35-A (of the Constitution) and we will continue to do that". "We have been able to withdraw 11,000 cases against the stone pelters," she said while listing her side of the story after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in the state.



