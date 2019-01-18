What Aser Reveals About Quality Of Learning In India’s Rural Schools

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 has once again highlighted the prevalence of learning deficit in elementary schools across India. The report shows that Indian students, especially those studying in Classes 1-8, are not learning enough and that a vast majority of these students lack basic reading and arithmetic skills. However, the data reflects some positives as well including the record 97.2% enrollment of children living in rural areas and a marginal improvement of girls from rural areas attaining elementary education.