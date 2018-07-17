Video Wall

What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win

Celebrations turned sour post-France's World Cup win and several Clashes erupted in Paris due to celebrations

First published: July 17, 2018
Celebrations turned sour post-France's World Cup win and several Clashes erupted in Paris due to celebrations. With even such a happy occasion turning bloody, we looked at why football riots occur and found myriad reasons. Watch this video to know more.
