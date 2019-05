What Goes Behind Making a Car Look Good?

Some automobiles are true works of art, while some excel in functionality. But, all automobiles, have one thing in common – design. We often forget the importance of design in an automobile and what it really means to the essence of a vehicle. We recently got a chance to catch up with Anuj Prasad, Founder & CEO of Desmania Design, and found out everything that goes behind designing an automobile.