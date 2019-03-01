What Indians Say About Pakistan’s Decision To Release IAF Pilot Abhinandan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s decision to release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman came at a time when hostilities between the two countries had reached a dangerous flashpoint. While Imran Khan called his release a ’peace gesture’, the view in the Indian establishment is that it was done due to immense diplomatic pressure and calls of restrain from world leaders. So what does an Indian think of this move by Pakistan?

News18 spoke to citizens in Attari, Punjab who travelled from many parts of the country to welcome IAF pilot back home.