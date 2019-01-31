What Is It Like To Have A Spiritual Bank Account?

Jan 31, 2019 06:25 PM IST India India Share

This is the Ram Naam Bank. To get their wishes fulfilled, devotees take loan from the Ram Naam Bank. To get our wishes fulfilled - either to buy a car, home and get married - we take loan. Similarly, if somebody has a wish, which he wants to get fulfilled, he/she can take loan from Ram Naam Bank. Once it is fulfilled, a devotee can submit a notebook like this in the bank. He also worships it.

Devotees visit us from across the world. Not just Hindus, but Muslim, Sikh, Christian devotees too visit us. People feel, whether you call him Ram or Rahim, God is one.

This time around, Ram Naam Bank has been digitised.