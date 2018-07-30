What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

The second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam was published on Monday. If a person's name does not appear in the draft NRC then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28. To know more about NRC and What happens to those whose names are not in the List, watch the video.