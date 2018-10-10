What Made Sanitation Workers Call Off The 28 Days Long Protest?

The sanitation workers called off their protest after 28 days. The protest began on September 12 and ended on October. During this period, sanitation workers refused to clean the garbage in the city. As the stand-off ended, around 19000 MT of waste was yet to be cleared from the roads of East Delhi. The sanitation workers of the cash-strapped EDMC, had been on strike demanding payment of their pending salaries and regularisation of contract workers.