What Makes This Rooh Afza Flavoured Sharbat Popular In Old Delhi?

May 13, 2019 03:18 PM IST iVideos iVideos
Popular household drink Rooh Afza has gone missing from store shelves just as when the demand for the rose flavored sharbat peaks as millions of Muslims observing the Ramzan use it to break their fast. While reports blame the supply shortages on a family rift, the company has dismissed the theory. Rooh Afza, which in Urdu means 'something that refreshes the soul' was created in 1908 by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, as a herbal option to beat the Delhi heat. News18 went to the bazaars of old Delhi to find more about its popularity and the various different variants of the summer drink.

