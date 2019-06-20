What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of parliament. It was held in historic central hall of the parliament house. Members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were in attendance. This was President’s first address after the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. The address is a tradition followed before the House begins proceedings Article 87 of the constitution requires the President to address a joint session of parliament on two occasions - First, at the beginning of first Session after each general election and second, at the beginning of the first session of each year. Watch our video to know more about the significance of President's address to joint session of Parliament.