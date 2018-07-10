When Doctors at AIIMS tried to Change Sexual Orientation through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy​

An abhorrent test conducted at the Psychiatry Department All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) claimed to have successfully 'converted' homosexual persons to heterosexual persons with shock therapy. The results were published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 1983. India has no laws preventing 'gay conversion', or the medical attempt to change a homosexual person's sexual orientation.