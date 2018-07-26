Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

When Nawaz Sharif Asked Imran To Join Politics

Imran-Nawaz video from 1992 resurfaces.In the video Nawaz says he has been asking Imran to join politics and that the offer remains open to Imran if he ever wants to join politics.

First published: July 26, 2018, 2:06 PM IST | Updated: 53 mins ago
Imran-Nawaz video from 1992 resurfaces.In the video Nawaz says he has been asking Imran to join politics and that the offer remains open to Imran if he ever wants to join politics. Ironically 26 years later Imran beats Nawaz's party for the top job
