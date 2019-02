Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?

In the wake of the deadly Pulwama attack which claimed lives of over 40 CRPF jawans, the term "martyr" has been commonly used. From headlines to hashtags to social media, the term has been widely doing the rounds. Governments of different states announced sweeping compensations for families of the slain soldiers. But, who is really a martyr? Do the deaths at Pulwama qualify for compensation from the government? Does the compensation actually reach the families? Watch this video to know.