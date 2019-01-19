Who Said What At Mamata's Opposition Rally: Highlights Of United India Against BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, headlining the opposition rally in Kolkata, took the fight directly to the BJP as she said that the expiry date for the Narendra Modi government is here and today's rally marks the beginning of its end. Rolling the red carpet for several opposition leaders to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee sought to address concerns over who would lead the alliance, saying all the opposition parties have promised to work together. "Who will be the prime minister can be decided after the Lok Sabha elections," she said. More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang attended the rally.