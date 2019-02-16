English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who Was The Teen Behind The Pulwama Attack?

Feb 16, 2019
A teen suicide bomber was the mastermind behind the deadly Pulwama attack. Who was he and why did he get into militancy? Adil Ahmad Dar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist behind the worst-ever attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed, exemplifies how deep-rooted resentment among local youths is being tapped by terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The suicide bomber, who killed 40 CRPF men, joined a militant group after having been beaten by troops three years ago, his parents told news agency Reuters on Friday.

